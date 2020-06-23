|
|
|
Littlehales Who passed away on
15th June 2020 at her home,
and of Hindley
(formerly Scholes).
Margaret
Aged 80 years.
The loving Wife of Michael.
Special Mum of Mark and Carol.
Dear Grandma of Adam, Emma, Alex, Nic and Christopher.
Beloved Sister of Eileen and Mary.
Sister in law of Francis.
Mother in law to Gill and Ian.
Funeral service and
cremation will take place on
Friday 26th June 2020 in
Wigan Crematorium at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Wigan and Leigh Hospice c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones
Funeral Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,
Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 23, 2020