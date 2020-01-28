|
MERRILL Margaret
(née Smith) Passed away peacefully at
Wigan Infirmary on
19th January 2020.
MARGARET
Aged 83 years
Beloved wife of the late Ken,
loving Mum of Julie, Kathryn
and Andrew and a much loved Grandma, Great Grandma,
Sister and Auntie, who will
be sadly missed.
The Funeral Service will take
place at Wigan Parish Church on Monday 3rd February 2020
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Wigan Parish
Church, sent c/o
Edwards Funeral Directors,
11a Dicconson Terrace,
Wigan, WN1 2AA
Tel: 01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 28, 2020