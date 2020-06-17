|
|
|
Miller Margaret
(née Worthington) It is with great sadness that
we announce her passing on
Friday 5 June 2020, aged 88 years.
A beloved Wife of the late Fred,
a devoted Mother to Paul,
a much loved Aunty to Kathryn,
a besotted Grandma and
Great Grandma to all her boys
Robert, William and Isaac.
A lady who possessed an enormous amount of care and compassion for others.
She will be greatly missed by
her family and friends.
Now happily reunited with Fred, they can continue their passion
for ballroom dancing
together forever.
May she now rest in peace.
Private Cremation at
Howe Bridge Crematorium on Monday 22 June 2020.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired are for a local Dementia Charity.
All enquiries and donations to
Sue Gibbons Funeral Service,
2 Park Street,
Wigan WN3 5HE
Tel 01942 820 290
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 17, 2020