Pimblett Peacefully in hospital

on the 21st May 2020,



Margaret

aged 82 years.

Dearly loved wife of the late Ronnie, devoted Mum to Helen & Carol and grandma to Grace, Oliver & Tilly.



She will be sadly missed by

her family and many friends.

A private funeral service will take place on Monday 15th June but the funeral cortege will pause at Wigan Parish Church around 11:00, if anyone wishes to pay their respects to Margaret.

All enquiries to

Edwards Funeral Directors,

11a Dicconson Terrace,

Wigan, WN1 2AA.

Tel 01942 821215



