Margaret Pimblett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pimblett Peacefully in hospital
on the 21st May 2020,

Margaret
aged 82 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Ronnie, devoted Mum to Helen & Carol and grandma to Grace, Oliver & Tilly.

She will be sadly missed by
her family and many friends.
A private funeral service will take place on Monday 15th June but the funeral cortege will pause at Wigan Parish Church around 11:00, if anyone wishes to pay their respects to Margaret.
All enquiries to
Edwards Funeral Directors,
11a Dicconson Terrace,
Wigan, WN1 2AA.
Tel 01942 821215

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wigan Today on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Directors
11a Dicconson Terrace
Wigan, Lancashire WN1 2AA
01942 821215
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 2, 2020
Deepest sympathy to all the family. Will be forever grateful to Margaret for her help and advice to me on her Church flower team.
Margaret Gleave
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved