|
|
|
Thorpe who passed away peacefully on Tuesday 12th May 2020
at her home in Wigan.
Margaret
Aged 81 years.
The Dearly loved Wife of the late Frederick Thorpe, a much loved Mum of Barry, Fred and Rob,
a devoted Grandma and
Great Grandma, a dear Auntie, Sister in Law and friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by all
who knew her.
Funeral on
Tuesday 26th May 2020.
Graveside service will be offered at Westwood Cemetery at 1.00pm,
followed by interment.
All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors Ltd Darlville, Manchester Road Higher Ince, Wigan
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 19, 2020