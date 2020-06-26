|
|
|
Ainsworth (nee Cresswell) Passed away peacefully on 19th June 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family in Aspull.
Marian.
Aged 74 years
The dearly loved wife of Gordon. Loving Mum of Dawn and Johnathan. Devoted Grandma of James, Louise and Jessica. Much loved sister of Marlene and a dear friend to many.
A private funeral service and committal at Wigan Crematorium on Monday 6th July 2020.The service will be webcasted on www.obitus.com.
The username is: Mevu7924
The password is: 988983
Family flowers only. Donations in Marian's memory to 'St. David's Church Yard fund' and 'Macmillan' care of the family.
All enquiries to Bolton's Funeral Service 27a Haigh Road, Aspull, Wigan WN2 1LB Tel; 01942 831262 www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 26, 2020