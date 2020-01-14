|
MELLING Sadly passed away on
5th January 2020.
Marian
Aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Wilfred,
a dearly loved mum,
nan and great grandma.
The Requiem Mass will be offered at St Marys RC Church, Standishgate on Monday
27th January 2020 at 12.00 noon
followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium.
No flowers by request, but donations if desired for
Dr Naqvi's Heartbeat Appeal
c/o the funeral director.
The family would like to sincerely thank Dr Chris Lord and Dr Naqvi for their Care of Marian.
All enquires to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Whitley House, 438 Gidlow Lane, Beech Hill, Wigan
Tel: (01942) 829200. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 14, 2020