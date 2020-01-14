Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Beech Hill)
Whitley House, 439 Gidlow Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN6 7PN
01942 829200
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Melling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Melling

Notice Condolences

Marian Melling Notice
MELLING Sadly passed away on
5th January 2020.
Marian
Aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Wilfred,
a dearly loved mum,
nan and great grandma.
The Requiem Mass will be offered at St Marys RC Church, Standishgate on Monday
27th January 2020 at 12.00 noon
followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium.
No flowers by request, but donations if desired for
Dr Naqvi's Heartbeat Appeal
c/o the funeral director.
The family would like to sincerely thank Dr Chris Lord and Dr Naqvi for their Care of Marian.
All enquires to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Whitley House, 438 Gidlow Lane, Beech Hill, Wigan
Tel: (01942) 829200. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -