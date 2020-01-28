Home

Cowey Marie Kathleen
(nee Moore) Born in Wigan, formerly of Langdale Avenue Wigan and Stannah Gardens
Thornton Cleveleys.
The wife of the late John Cowey, died peacefully on 21st January 2020 at Alexandra Nursing Home, Poulton-le-Fylde.
God bless Aunty Kath.
Funeral Service to take place at Christ the King RC Church, Milnthorpe on Wednesday 5th February at 2.30pm.
Donations if desired, to
St John's Hospice, Lancaster c/o Fishwicks Funeral Service, Beetham Hall, Beetham, Milnthorpe, Cumbria, LA7 7BQ.
Tel: 015395 63108.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 28, 2020
