Marie Shawcross

Marie Shawcross Notice
SHAWCROSS Marie
(Née Byrne) Peacefully in hospital on 3rd November 2020, aged 86 years.
Devoted wife to Eric. A much loved mum to Stephen, devoted nan to Andrew and Katie and a great nan to Poppy, Reuben and Harry.
A dear sister to Bob. Marie will
be greatly missed by all her
family, friends and neighbours.
A funeral service and cremation will be at Wigan Crematorium
on Monday 16th November 2020
at 4.00pm.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd., Whitley House,
438 Gidlow Lane, Beech Hill,
Wigan, WN6 7PN.
Tel. (01942) 829200.
wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 10, 2020
