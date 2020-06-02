Smith (nee Rigby)
Marie Aged 76 years.
Peacefully with her husband Bob and their loving family around her.
Beloved wife of Bob, a devoted and much loved mum, mother in law, grandma, sister and special friend.
Private family funeral will take place at Gidlow Cemetery on Wednesday 10th June at 12.30pm.
A Celebration Mass of Marie's life will take place at a later date.
Flowers welcome.
Enquiries to
Sue Gibbons Funeral Service
Tel: 01924 820290
Marie Aged 76 years.
Peacefully with her husband Bob and their loving family around her.
Beloved wife of Bob, a devoted and much loved mum, mother in law, grandma, sister and special friend.
Private family funeral will take place at Gidlow Cemetery on Wednesday 10th June at 12.30pm.
A Celebration Mass of Marie's life will take place at a later date.
Flowers welcome.
Enquiries to
Sue Gibbons Funeral Service
Tel: 01924 820290
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wigan Today on Jun. 2, 2020.