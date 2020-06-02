Smith (nee Rigby)

Marie Aged 76 years.

Peacefully with her husband Bob and their loving family around her.

Beloved wife of Bob, a devoted and much loved mum, mother in law, grandma, sister and special friend.

Private family funeral will take place at Gidlow Cemetery on Wednesday 10th June at 12.30pm.

A Celebration Mass of Marie's life will take place at a later date.

Flowers welcome.

Enquiries to

Sue Gibbons Funeral Service

Tel: 01924 820290



