Marie Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Smith (nee Rigby)
Marie Aged 76 years.
Peacefully with her husband Bob and their loving family around her.
Beloved wife of Bob, a devoted and much loved mum, mother in law, grandma, sister and special friend.
Private family funeral will take place at Gidlow Cemetery on Wednesday 10th June at 12.30pm.
A Celebration Mass of Marie's life will take place at a later date.
Flowers welcome.
Enquiries to
Sue Gibbons Funeral Service
Tel: 01924 820290

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wigan Today on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved