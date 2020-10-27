|
HAMPSON (nee Ball) Passed away peacefully in Wigan Infirmary on Sunday 4th October 2020
Marjorie
Aged 89 years
Dear wife of the late Kenneth and loved Mother of Peter, Tony and Richard, mother-in-law to Chris, Clare and Lesley and a much loved gran of Emma, Andrew, Rachel, Sarah, Thomas, Daniel and Katie and great-grandmother of Joshua and Dylan.
She will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
The funeral Service was held at St. Wilfrids Church, Standish followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium. Any donations gratefully received will be forwarded to The Christie Hospital, Manchester.
All enquiries: R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd, Halliwell House, 758-768 Ormskirk Road, Pemberton WN6 8BB
Tel: 01942 222156.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 27, 2020