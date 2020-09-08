|
Higham Mark Of Whitley, Wigan, passed away suddenly on 28 August 2020,
at just 60 years of age.
An Imperial College Graduate and Chartered Electrical Engineer, Mark was an intelligent, humorous and witty man, right until the end. Beloved husband to Lynne, devoted Father, stepfather, father in law and friend he will be dearly missed.
A private funeral service
will take place at
St Michaels Church, Swinley on
Friday 11th September 2020
at 2.00pm.
All enquiries to Banks & Sons (Funerals) Ltd. Whitley House,
438 Gidlow Lane, Beech Hill,
Wigan. Tel (01942) 829200.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 8, 2020