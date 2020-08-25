|
BUTLER On the 14th August 2020,
at home
Martin
aged 81 years.
Founding Principle of
Standish High School.
Beloved husband of Elspeth,
dearly loved father of Ros and Richard, loving father-in-law
of John and Danielle and
a devoted Grandfather
of Tabi, Oscar and Perdi.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Christians Against Poverty Debt Centre at
St Laurence's Parish Church
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
Funeral service will be held at
St Laurence's Parish Church, Chorley on Thursday 27th August at 3:30pm followed
by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 25, 2020