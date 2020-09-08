|
|
|
BROWN Peacefully in St Georges Care Home on the 3rd September 2020 and of Goose Green.
Mary
Aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of the late Eamonn, devoted mum to Angela (Deceased) Kevin, Lorraine and Sean, dear mother in law to Stephen and cherished nanna
to Stephen, Caitlin and Holly.
Mary will be very sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service at Wigan Crematorium on Tuesday
15th September 2020 at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired
for Dementia UK.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan. Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 8, 2020