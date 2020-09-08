Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Brown

Notice Condolences

Mary Brown Notice
BROWN Peacefully in St Georges Care Home on the 3rd September 2020 and of Goose Green.
Mary
Aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of the late Eamonn, devoted mum to Angela (Deceased) Kevin, Lorraine and Sean, dear mother in law to Stephen and cherished nanna
to Stephen, Caitlin and Holly.
Mary will be very sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service at Wigan Crematorium on Tuesday
15th September 2020 at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired
for Dementia UK.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan. Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -