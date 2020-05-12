Home

Funeral
Monday, May 11, 2020
Wigan Crematorium
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Mary Clark Notice
Clark Mary 02/05/2020
Peacefully passed away in Ambleside Bank Care Home,
aged 90 years.

Devoted wife to the late Peter,
muched loved Mum to
Peter and June. A loving sister, auntie, mother in law, grandma and great grandma.

Mary will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday 12th May at
Wigan Crematorium prior to interment at a later date.

Family flowers only,donations if desired for Ambleside Bank
Care Home Staff Comforts
c/o Mary's family.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 12, 2020
