clark Mary The family would like to express their thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours past and present for their kindness and sympathy shown to them in their sad loss, also for the cards, messages and donations made to Ambleside Bank Care Home Staff Comfort Fund and to all who attended the funeral service.
Special thanks to doctors and staff of Beech Hill Medical Practice also Alexander House G.P Practice, Platt Bridge and especially Ambleside Bank Care Home staff and carers for their kindness, love and support given to Mary and family thanks to Rev Tina Nicholson for a comforting service and thank you to the staff of McGuire's Co-op Funeral Care for their dignified arrangements.
God Bless you all x
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 19, 2020