CUNNINGHAM Mary Jane "Molly"
(Nee Walmesley) Passed away peacefully in
Wigan Infirmary on the
1st August 2020, aged 93 years.
Molly was a beloved wife to the late William, dearly loved mother of Denise, William and Alan,
dear grandmother to Jenny and Matthew, and a loving
mother-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt and great-grandmother.
Molly will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends, and a private funeral service will be held on Friday 14th August 2020 at Lower Ince Crematorium.
All enquiries via
Bate & Holland Funeral Services Ltd, 51 Wigan Road,
Ashton-In-Makerfield, WN4 9AR,
01942 273347
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 11, 2020
