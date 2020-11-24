|
DEAN née Abraham Suddenly but peacefully on 9th November 2020, in Royal Albert Edward Infirmary, Mary Cecilia,
known as Celia aged 86 years.
The beloved wife of Eddie,
dearly loved mum of Mandy and
much loved grandma of
Greg and Stefanie and
great grandma to
Freddie, Samuel, Joseph and Ollie.
Requiem Mass will take place at St Judes RC Church, Poolstock on Thursday 26th November at 12 noon followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired will be shared between Wigan Hospice,
Air Ambulance and
National Autistic Society.
All enquiries to Sue Gibbons Funeral Service, 01942820290.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 24, 2020