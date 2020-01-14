Home

EVANS Peacefully on the 9th January 2020 and formerly of Worsley Hall.
Mary
aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late John,
much loved mum of David, June, Brian and Jimmy, and a devoted nan, great nan and
great great nan.
She was much loved and will be fondly remembered.
Funeral Service at
St. Marks Church, Newtown on Tuesday 21st January 2020
at 1.00 pm prior to interment
at Gidlow Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations for Macmillan Cancer Care c/o family.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd, Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156. wwwrbanksandson.co,uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 14, 2020
