GALLAGHER Mary (Molly) Peacefully at Mahogany Care Home on 22nd April 2020,
aged 86 years.
Reunited with her beloved husband Bill. A much loved and devoted mum, nan and little nan who will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends
Funeral Service will be available
via Obitus Webcast.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd., Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel: (01942) 222156. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 1, 2020
