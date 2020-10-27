|
Humphreys Mary Ellen Passed away peacefully on
14th October 2020, aged 89 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Reginald, much loved mum of Mary,devoted grandma of Bernadette and Gary, great-grandma of Eliza and Daniel.
Special thanks are extended to Ella UK carers, from the family.
Funeral service to take place at Wigan Crematorium Chapel
All enquiries c/o Haydock Funeral Service, Rear of 217 Ormskirk Rd, Newtown, Wigan WN5 9DN
Tel. 01942 231426
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 27, 2020