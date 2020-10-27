Home

Mary Humphreys

Mary Humphreys Notice
Humphreys Mary Ellen Passed away peacefully on
14th October 2020, aged 89 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Reginald, much loved mum of Mary,devoted grandma of Bernadette and Gary, great-grandma of Eliza and Daniel.
Special thanks are extended to Ella UK carers, from the family.
Funeral service to take place at Wigan Crematorium Chapel
All enquiries c/o Haydock Funeral Service, Rear of 217 Ormskirk Rd, Newtown, Wigan WN5 9DN
Tel. 01942 231426
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 27, 2020
