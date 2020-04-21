Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Standish)
Clifford House, 1 Grove Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN6 0ES
01257 4522011
Mary Lamb

Mary Lamb
Lamb Peacefully at Wigan Infirmary on Sunday, 12th April 2020 and of Appley Bridge, fortified by the Rights of The Holy Church,
MARY JEAN
Aged 86 years.
Loving wife of the late
Joseph Eric and loving mother of David, Eileen and Gary. Devoted Grandmother to Adam, Jessica, John, James, India, Tabatha
and George and devoted Great Grandmother to Penelope. Beloved sister of Billy,
Glenys and Benny.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) LTD, Clifford House,
1 Grove Lane, Standish, Wigan WN6 OES. Tel: (01257) 422011
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 21, 2020
