SHARP Mary
(née Bromiley) Died 18th August 2020 age 93 in London, after a full and happy life.
Wife of Richard Sharp,
chartered accountant.
Proud mum of Pat and Will.
Lived on Mesnes Road.
Attended Standishgate
Methodist Church and and later
St Michael's Church of England
in Swinley.
Stalwart member of
Mothers' Union Liverpool Diocese.
Donations if desired in memory of Mary to Mothers' Union.
Enquiries to Francis & C Walters Funeralcare,121 High St, Wanstead, London, E11 2RL, 020 8989 1626.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 1, 2020