R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Maureen McNamara Notice
McNAMARA
(nee Hare)
Maureen Formerly of Billinge, Wigan.

Aged 52 years.

Taken suddenly on
19th April 2020 at home surrounded by her loved ones.

Loving and much loved wife to Tony, dearly loved mum to Fay,
dear mother in law to John and loving sister to James and John.
Much loved sister in law,
auntie and friend to many.

Cremation will take place on Thursday 7th May at 4.00 pm at Wigan Crematorium.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in memory of Maureen to Motor Neurone Disease.

All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.,
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 5, 2020
