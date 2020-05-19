Home

Maureen Parkinson

Maureen Parkinson Notice
Parkinson Who passed away on
4th May 2020 in
Wigan Royal Infirmary
and of Hindley.

Maureen
Aged 76 years

The beloved Wife of Frank,
dear Mum of Stephen
and his wife Lauren and Michael and his wife Charmaine.
Loving Grandma to Louis,
Oliver, Bobby and Ruby
A dear Sister and Auntie.

Funeral Service and Cremation will take place on Friday 22nd May,
in Wigan Crematorium Chapel at 10.00 am.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Wigan and Leigh Hospice c/o the family.

All enquiries to;
Alan Jones Funerals Directors Limited, Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 2QA Tel: 01942 525504.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 19, 2020
