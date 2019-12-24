Home

STAVERT (née Hampton) Passed away peacefully on the
17th of December 2019 in
Lakeside Nursing Home
and of Standish.
Maureen,
Aged 77 Years.
Dearly loved mum of
Doris, Donna, Dianne and Debbie,
devoted Granny and Great Granny and a dear friend to many.
Funeral service and committal to be held on Monday 30th of December 2019 at Wigan Crematorium at 9 30am.
Family flowers only donations to "The Lakeside Nursing Home" c/o
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service,
27a Haigh Road,
Aspull, Wigan, WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 24, 2019
