May Jackson

May Jackson Notice
JACKSON (NEE GIBSON) Sadly passed away at
Appleby Court on 7th March 2020 with her family by her side.

MAY
Aged 93 years
Dearly loved mother of Norman and Carol and a loving grandma, great grandma and mother in law. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to all the
staff at Appleby Court for their care and support.
The funeral service will take place at Wigan Crematorium on Thursday 19th March 2020 at 11.00am. No flowers by request, donations if desired to The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, OrmskirkRoad, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942)222156
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 17, 2020
