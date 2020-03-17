Home

Michael Armstrong Notice
ARMSTRONG Passed away peacefully at
Salford Royal Hospital on the
11th March 2020 and of Aspull,
MICHAEL
Aged 71 Years.
Dearly loved son of the late
Horace and Elsie, loving brother of Denis and a dear friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service will be held in
St David's Church Haigh on Wednesday 25th March at 2pm, followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium at 3pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in Michael's memory
to the 'Wigan and Leigh Hospice' care of the family.
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service
27a Haigh Road, Aspull, Wigan WN2 1LB Tel; 01942 831262 www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 17, 2020
