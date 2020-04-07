Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Armstrong

Notice

Michael Armstrong Notice
ARMSTRONG Michael Denis, the brother of
the late Michael Armstrong, would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their many sympathy cards, kindness and support during this sad time with special thanks to Jimmy Harrison also to Revd Steve Beck for
a dignified service.

Thank you for all donations to Wigan and Leigh Hospice.
Also, thanks to Janet and John and staff at Boltons Funeral Service
for their help and dignified
Funeral arrangements.

God bless you all.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -