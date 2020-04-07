|
|
|
ARMSTRONG Michael Denis, the brother of
the late Michael Armstrong, would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their many sympathy cards, kindness and support during this sad time with special thanks to Jimmy Harrison also to Revd Steve Beck for
a dignified service.
Thank you for all donations to Wigan and Leigh Hospice.
Also, thanks to Janet and John and staff at Boltons Funeral Service
for their help and dignified
Funeral arrangements.
God bless you all.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 7, 2020