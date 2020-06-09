|
Gallagher It is with sadness we announce
the death of Michael Joseph
Gallagher who passed away on
27th May 2020 at his home in
Hindley Green, aged 87 years.
The loved and loving husband of
Teresa, devoted dad of Eamonn,
Angela, Andrew, Michael and
Delia, father in law of Alison,
Paul, Julie and Ben, grandad of
Thomas, Daniel and Jack,
loving great grandad of Rue.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place on Wednesday
10th June in Wigan Crematorium Chapel at 10am.
Family flowers only please,
Michael's ashes will be returned
to Ireland at a later date.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 9, 2020