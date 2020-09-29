|
|
|
Harrison Michael Aged 75 years, passed away peacefully on the
21st September 2020 at home
with his wife Barbara at his side.
Michael, a dearly loved husband of Barbara, a dearly loved Dad and much loved Grandad to Leah. A loving Brother to Eric & Peter also.
Michael will be sadly missed by his friends and family all over the world - Gone but never forgotten.
Bright colourful flowers are welcome or a donation to
Cancer Research U.K.
in memory of Michael.
The Funeral Grave side service will take place at Abram Parish Church on Monday 5th October at 11am.
For all enquiries please contact McGuires Funeralcare,
Gidlow Lane, Wigan 01942 825555
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 29, 2020