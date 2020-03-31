|
|
|
James Who passed away suddenly on Thursday 12th March 2020
at his home in Abram, Wigan.
Michael Anthony,
aged 51 years.
The dearly loved son of
Frank and Anne (deceased),
a much loved brother,
brother in law, uncle,
nephew and cousin.
Funeral on
Wednesday 1st April 2020,
service at the graveside at
St. Oswald's Roman Catholic Church, Ashton In Makerfield
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Diabetes UK.
Immediate family only please.
All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors Ltd
Darlville, Manchester Road,
Higher Ince, Wigan.
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 31, 2020