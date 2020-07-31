|
MANNING Michael Peter Arthur Peacefully at his home in Shevington on the 24th July 2020 and formerly of Chester,
Michael, aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of Doreen
and a dearly loved dad, grandad and great grandad.
Michael will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 5th August 2020.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
Three Wishes Charity.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd., Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156.
wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 31, 2020