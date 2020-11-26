|
MORRIS Michael Paul
(Mike) Suddenly at his home in Pretoria, South Africa, Michael Paul Morris,
aged 61 years.
Formerly of Hindley, Wigan
has sadly passed away.
A much loved brother of Christine and brother-in-law of Terry Harrington, a beloved father of Simphiwi and much loved uncle of DuDu, Umbali and Mandisa.
A much loved uncle of Scott, Gail and Joseph Davies, a much loved nephew of Donald Stott and uncle of Lucy Doran and a much loved cousin of Margaret Graham.
Michael's funeral took place in Pretoria on Friday 13th November, half of his ashes will be laid to rest in Pretoria, South Africa which was his homeland for many, many years, the other half will be brought home to be laid to rest with his much loved parents Ann and Ronald Morris in Hindley Cemetery at a later date.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 26, 2020