Owens Michael Suddenly at home in
Leigh, formerly of Wigan,
on 20th December 2019, aged 66 years.
Beloved husband of Lynn
and much loved dad of
Daniel & Alexander.
The funeral service will take place at Christ Church, Pennington, Leigh on Tuesday 14th January
at 3pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to the British Heart Foundation can be made via
the Just Giving page https://justgiving.com/fundraising/mickowens or via the family.
All enquiries to
Pennington Funeral Care
01942 269555
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 7, 2020