Mildred Sherratt

Mildred Sherratt Notice
SHERRATT Passed away peacefully in hospital on the 27th December 2019
and formerly of Bold Street, Pemberton.
MILDRED ELLEN
aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late George, loving mother of Hazel and Howard. Devoted grandmother and great grandmother.
She will be greatly missed.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 15th January 2020 in St Matthews Church, Highfield at 11.00am followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Dr Naqvi's Fund c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 7, 2020
