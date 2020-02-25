Home

Myrna Johnson

Myrna Johnson Notice
JOHNSON (née Litherland) Peacefully at home on
17th February 2020 with her beloved husband Les by her side.

MYRNA ANN
aged 83 years.

She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.

The funeral service will take place at Wigan Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd March 2020 at 2.30pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice
c/o the funeral director.

All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Windsor House, 232 Scholes,
Wigan. Tel (01942) 820526
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 25, 2020
