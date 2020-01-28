Home

Neil Jackson

Neil Jackson Notice
Jackson Peacefully in H.D.U at
Wigan Infirmary on the
16th January 2020
Neil (Nez),
aged 48 years.
Dearly loved and sadly missed by his mum Brenda and his many friends and family.
The funeral service will be held at St Wilfrid's Church, Standish on Friday 7th February 2020 at
12 noon followed by committal
at Wigan Crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired to
The Dogs Trust or Help For Heroes c/o the funeral director.
The family would like to sincerely thank all the doctors and nurses on the H.D.U at Wigan Infirmary for their excellent care of Neil.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) LTD, Clifford House, 1 Grove Lane, Standish, Wigan WN6 0ES
Tel: (01257) 422011
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 28, 2020
