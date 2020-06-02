Nellie Hampson
HAMPSON Nellie Passed away peacefully in her sleep on 15th May.
Formerly of Dixon Drive, Shevington.
The devoted wife of the late
John William. A much moved Mother to Eunice, Tom and the late Alan. A loving Grandmother,
Great Grandmother and
Great Great Grandmother.
Loved by all her family and will be forever in our memories
Many thanks to all the staff at
Birch Green Care Home.
Family service will take place
at Wigan Crematorium on
Friday 5th June.
Donations in memory of Nellie to be made to Cancer Research UK
For all enquiries contact McGuires Funeralcare, 177 Gidlow Lane, Wigan 825554

Published in Wigan Today on Jun. 2, 2020.
