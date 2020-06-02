HAMPSON Nellie Passed away peacefully in her sleep on 15th May.

Formerly of Dixon Drive, Shevington.

The devoted wife of the late

John William. A much moved Mother to Eunice, Tom and the late Alan. A loving Grandmother,

Great Grandmother and

Great Great Grandmother.

Loved by all her family and will be forever in our memories

Many thanks to all the staff at

Birch Green Care Home.

Family service will take place

at Wigan Crematorium on

Friday 5th June.

Donations in memory of Nellie to be made to Cancer Research UK

For all enquiries contact McGuires Funeralcare, 177 Gidlow Lane, Wigan 825554



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store