|
|
|
Pritchard Who passed away on
18th August 2020 in
Carrington Court Care Home
and of Hindley.
Neville
Aged 80 years.
The beloved Husband of Kathleen,
Dearly loved Dad of Carole and David and Michael (deceased).
A loving Grandad of Michael, Jonny and his princess Rhiannon.
Great Grandad to Grace and Ryan,
Dear Brother of Rich, William, Glynn and Sister Margaret.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place on
Wednesday 2nd September,
In Howe Bridge Crematorium Chapel at 2.00 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Hindley Veterans for Memorial Gardens.
All enquiries to;.
Alan Jones
Funerals Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 28, 2020