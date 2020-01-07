Home

Norah Davies Notice
DAVIES née Hall Sadly passed away in hospital
on 30th December 2019,
Norah, aged 84 years.
A loving and much loved wife,
mum and nan who will be dearly
missed by her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Wigan Crematorium on Thursday 9th January at 3-30pm.
No flowers by request,
donations if desired to the
British Heart Foundation
c/o the funeral directors.
All enquiries to
R Banks and Son Funerals,
Halliwell House, 758-768 Ormskirk Rd, Pemberton,
Wigan, WN5 8BB
Tel 01942 222156
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 7, 2020
