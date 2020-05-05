|
GREEN Peacefully at Ashtree House Care Home, Hindley, on 30th April 2020,
Norah,
aged 95 years
Formerly of Edinburgh Drive, Pemberton.
Beloved wife of the late Fred, much loved mum of Angela and loving grandma of Nicola and Alanna.
She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
A private funeral service will take place at Wigan Crematorium.
Any donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to R Banks and Son Funerals, Halliwell House, 758-768 Ormskirk Rd, Pemberton,
WN5 8BB. Tel 01942 222156
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 5, 2020