COURT Norma Margaret Peacefully passed away on the 30th May at home
surrounded by her loving family, aged 82 years.
Loving wife of Gordon.
A loving and much loved Mum David, Andrew, Janette & Lynne.
Mother in Law to Elizabeth,
Mike & Michelle.
Nan to Nicola, Michael, Molly, Oliver, Nathan & Kristian.
Great Nan to Callum & Charlie.
Norma will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her friends and family.
Gone but never forgotten
- Goodnight.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to Heart & Lung Fund (Dr Nayyar Naqvi)
care of immediate family.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 16th June at 10.30am.
Attended by family only.
For Funeral details please contact McGuire Funeral Directors,
Linley House, 177 Gidlow Lane, Wigan, WN6 7BP.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 5, 2020