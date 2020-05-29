Or Copy this URL to Share

Helsby Norma Ruby

(nee Hughes) Passed away peacefully,

aged 85 years.

(Kensington & Hunts Cross, Liverpool) of Newstead Road

and then Belong, Wigan.

Loving wife of the late Ronald (Canterbury Street, Garston) and mother to Ann, Gillian, Denise, Lesley and their 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Funeral on 5th June.

Donations to Wigan and Leigh Hospice and MIND.

All enquiries to

R.B. Banks & Sons. 01942 222156.



