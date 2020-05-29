Norma Helsby
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helsby Norma Ruby
(nee Hughes) Passed away peacefully,
aged 85 years.
(Kensington & Hunts Cross, Liverpool) of Newstead Road
and then Belong, Wigan.
Loving wife of the late Ronald (Canterbury Street, Garston) and mother to Ann, Gillian, Denise, Lesley and their 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Funeral on 5th June.
Donations to Wigan and Leigh Hospice and MIND.
All enquiries to
R.B. Banks & Sons. 01942 222156.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wigan Today on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved