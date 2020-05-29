Helsby Norma Ruby
(nee Hughes) Passed away peacefully,
aged 85 years.
(Kensington & Hunts Cross, Liverpool) of Newstead Road
and then Belong, Wigan.
Loving wife of the late Ronald (Canterbury Street, Garston) and mother to Ann, Gillian, Denise, Lesley and their 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Funeral on 5th June.
Donations to Wigan and Leigh Hospice and MIND.
All enquiries to
R.B. Banks & Sons. 01942 222156.
(nee Hughes) Passed away peacefully,
aged 85 years.
(Kensington & Hunts Cross, Liverpool) of Newstead Road
and then Belong, Wigan.
Loving wife of the late Ronald (Canterbury Street, Garston) and mother to Ann, Gillian, Denise, Lesley and their 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Funeral on 5th June.
Donations to Wigan and Leigh Hospice and MIND.
All enquiries to
R.B. Banks & Sons. 01942 222156.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wigan Today on May 29, 2020.