VALENTINE Who passed away peacefully on 20th December 2019
and of Hindley
Norma
aged 91 years.
The beloved Wife of the late Fred, dearly loved Mum of Fred and the late Lesley, dear Mother in law of Denyse and Barrie, much loved Nan, Great Nan and dearest Sister of Bett and a good friend to many.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 16th January 2020 in
St Peter's Church, Hindley at 2pm, followed by Interment at
Hindley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Three Wishes Cancer Care c/o
the family.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funerals Directors Ltd, Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 14, 2020