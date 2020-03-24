|
|
|
Critchley Passed away peacefully in Wigan Infirmary on Saturday 14th March 2020 and of Standish Wigan
Norman
Aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of the late Jenny and a loving cousin who will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service will take place at
St Wilfrid's Church, Standish on Friday 27th March 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St Wilfrid's Church, Standish
c/o and all enquiries to
T & M E Walsh,
46-48 Preston Road,
Standish Tel 01257 421608.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 24, 2020