Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Critchley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Critchley

Notice Condolences

Norman Critchley Notice
Critchley Passed away peacefully in Wigan Infirmary on Saturday 14th March 2020 and of Standish Wigan

Norman
Aged 74 years.

Beloved husband of the late Jenny and a loving cousin who will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral service will take place at
St Wilfrid's Church, Standish on Friday 27th March 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St Wilfrid's Church, Standish

c/o and all enquiries to
T & M E Walsh,
46-48 Preston Road,
Standish Tel 01257 421608.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -