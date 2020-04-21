|
CUNLIFFE Passed away in Wigan Infirmary on 10th April 2020.
NORMAN
Aged 77 years.
The loving husband of Doreen, dearly loved dad of Steven and Kerry and adored grandad of Kieran and Jessica and a much loved brother and uncle.
Norman will be sadly missed.
A private family graveside
service will take place at
St Thomas Church, Ashton.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
The British Heart Foundation.
The family would like to take this opportunity to say a special thank you to Leah and also a very special thank you to Sarah Burrows the Heart Nurse and all the NHS Staff.
Heartfelt thanks to all the neighbours and friends for all
your messages, cards of condolence and kind words.
All enquires to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Hallbank House, 407 Wigan Road, Bryn, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 271392 www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 21, 2020