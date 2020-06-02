Norman Heyes
HEYES Who died peacefully at home on 26th May 2020 after a short illness
Norman
Aged 77 Years
The Beloved husband Of Marge.
Dearly loved Dad of
Lauren and Keiron.
A loving Father in law of
Paul and Amanda.
A much loved Grandad of
Libby, Aaron, Harry and Lydia.
And a friend to many.
Will be greatly missed and always in our thoughts.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 10th June at
Howe Bridge Crematorium Chapel at 4.00pm.
All Enquiries to
Alan Jones
Funerals Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,
Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504

Published in Wigan Today on Jun. 2, 2020.
